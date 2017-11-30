Nova Scotia man dies in two-vehicle crash

A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Cape Breton on Thursday.

According to a Cape Breton Regional Police release, officers were called to the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway Thursday morning near the Tim Horton’s and Ultramar.

Police said a vehicle traveling towards Sydney had collided with a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the first car, a man from Glace Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. He has not been identified.

The woman driving the second car was taken by paramedics to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with minor injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Members of the Traffic Safety and Forensic Identification Units remain on scene Thursday to continue investigating.

Motorists are reminded to use caution driving in the area and to expect delays.