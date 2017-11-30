Police investigate bomb threat that put Halifax-area hospital on lock-down

Police are investigating after a bomb threat put a Halifax-area hospital on lockdown.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday an unknown man telephoned the Twin Oaks Hospital in Musquodoboit Harbour and threatened to blow up the building.

When RCMP arrived at the hospital, staff at Twin Oaks had already initiated bomb threat procedures and were in lock-down mode.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, police dog services and Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit came in to conduct a sweep of the area. After searching the hospital and the vehicles at the hospital, nothing suspicious was found.

The incident remains under investigation.