Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Get lit this holiday: Spark your holiday spirit this Saturday at the Dartmouth Tree Lighting from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Alderney Landing Events Plaza. This family-friendly event will feature the lighting of the tree, fireworks, refreshments, a visit from Santa, and live entertainment from Mike Cowie & Friends.

Hometown hockey: See the Mooseheads twice this weekend on home ice at the Scotiabank Centre. They will face the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Friday, and the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. Visit halifaxmooseheads.ca for tickets.

#RappingGifts: The Seahorse Tavern is proud to present the fourth annual #RappingGifts on Friday, an annual hip-hop event in support of Christmas Daddies, with performances by local artists such as Tayo, J-Bru, Baseline, and more. Entrance fee is a minimum $10 donation at the door. The event starts at 10:30 p.m. and goes to 2 a.m.

P.J. party: Rock your favorite Christmas pajamas for a morning of pancakes, stories, and songs. This family fun event will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. this Friday in the Lindsey Children's Room at the Central Library.