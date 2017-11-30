Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
There's lots of holiday events in Halifax to get you into the spirit for December.
Get lit this holiday: Spark your holiday spirit this Saturday at the Dartmouth Tree Lighting from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Alderney Landing Events Plaza. This family-friendly event will feature the lighting of the tree, fireworks, refreshments, a visit from Santa, and live entertainment from Mike Cowie & Friends.
Hometown hockey: See the Mooseheads twice this weekend on home ice at the Scotiabank Centre. They will face the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Friday, and the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. Visit halifaxmooseheads.ca for tickets.
#RappingGifts: The Seahorse Tavern is proud to present the fourth annual #RappingGifts on Friday, an annual hip-hop event in support of Christmas Daddies, with performances by local artists such as Tayo, J-Bru, Baseline, and more. Entrance fee is a minimum $10 donation at the door. The event starts at 10:30 p.m. and goes to 2 a.m.
P.J. party: Rock your favorite Christmas pajamas for a morning of pancakes, stories, and songs. This family fun event will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. this Friday in the Lindsey Children's Room at the Central Library.
Market magic: Stop by the free annual Halifax Crafters Society’s Winter Market this weekend to pick up local gifts for family, friends - or a treat for yourself. Running from Friday to Sunday in the Olympic Community Centre on Cunard Street, there’s everything from pottery and clothes to fudge, jewelry and cards. Visit halifaxcrafters.ca for hours.