Halifax police investigating after man with head injuries found unconscious on sidewalk

A man is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries as police investigate what they are describing as an injured person call.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to an injured man lying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Herring Cove Rd. next to the Hand in Hand thrift store in Spryfield.

“The man was found on the ground unconscious with head injuries,” a police statement reads. “EHS attended and transported the man to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators and a forensic identification unit are now on scene and police expect they will remain there much of the day.