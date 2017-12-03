Black in Halifax: Advocate says lack of public housing improvements amounts to segregation

Halifax is home to generations of Black families and communities.

According to the 2011 census, Black people represented 3.6 per cent of Halifax's population. Thousands call communities in Dartmouth, the north end of Halifax, and North and East Preston home.

Meanwhile, the city is building more than ever. In 2016, Halifax issued permits for 1,040 residential units. In 2011, it was only 96. The city’s per capita population growth in 2016 outpaced Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

But community leaders, including anti-violence advocate Quentrel Provo, have argued that the city has failed to create better housing for Black Haligonians as the city grows. In fact, Provo argues, the concentrations of Black people in public housing amounts to segregation.

He cited Mulgrave Park, how the community had their harbour views taken away by the Halifax Shipyard, and Uniacke Square, where condo construction may change the neighbourhood yet again.

“Lord forbid it eventually pushes those people out, to build more condos because they already went through that whole thing with Africville,” he said, citing the historic Black neighbourhood that faced generations of neglect — and, eventually, where Black people were displaced to make way for industry.

Too often, Black people are made to feel like strangers in their own city. For proof, look no further than street checks. Black people are three times as likely to be stopped and questioned by Halifax police than white people.

Scot Wortley, a University of Toronto professor who is working with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission to study street checks, has heard many stories from locals about harassment and discrimination.

“A healthy level of cynicism exists within the Black community after many years, decades, of complaints about this issue and their perception that there’s been relatively little meaningful change,” said Wortley. He hopes that statistic doesn’t skew local opinion on street checks.