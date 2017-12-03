News / Halifax

Human remains found in Nova Scotia woods

RCMP say a hunter discovered the remains in East Uniacke on Saturday morning.

An RCMP hat.

Metro file

An RCMP hat.

Police are investigating after a hunter found human remains in a Nova Scotia wood.

At 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, East Hants District RCMP responded to a call about the human remains in a wooded area off East Uniacke Road, according to a release.

The remains were found by a hunter who was in the area.

The Medical Examiner's Service will be conducting an autopsy.

The RCMP's Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular