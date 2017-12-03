Human remains found in Nova Scotia woods
RCMP say a hunter discovered the remains in East Uniacke on Saturday morning.
Police are investigating after a hunter found human remains in a Nova Scotia wood.
At 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, East Hants District RCMP responded to a call about the human remains in a wooded area off East Uniacke Road, according to a release.
The Medical Examiner's Service will be conducting an autopsy.
The RCMP's Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case.