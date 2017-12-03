Man assaulted, robbed at ATM after agreeing to cash cheque for two men: Halifax police
The incident happened Saturday evening on Wyse Road, police said.
A man was assaulted and robbed in Dartmouth after agreeing to cash a cheque for two others, police say.
At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Wyse Road, according to a release.
Police say the victim was approached by two men, who asked if he would cash a cheque for them.
The man agreed, and the trio went to a nearby ATM. After withdrawing funds for himself, the victim was assaulted and one of the suspects withdrew further funds from the victim’s account.
The victim was not injured, and the case is still under investigation.