Man assaulted, robbed at ATM after agreeing to cash cheque for two men: Halifax police

A man was assaulted and robbed in Dartmouth after agreeing to cash a cheque for two others, police say.

At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Wyse Road, according to a release.

Police say the victim was approached by two men, who asked if he would cash a cheque for them.

The man agreed, and the trio went to a nearby ATM. After withdrawing funds for himself, the victim was assaulted and one of the suspects withdrew further funds from the victim’s account.