Nova Scotia man assaulted, robbed of hundreds of dollars in own yard: police

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after they say a Lunenburg County man was assaulted and robbed in his own yard.

At about 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Lunenburg RCMP said an Oakhill man was outside in his yard when he was assaulted by two men he didn’t know.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, but did not require hospital treatment, a release said.

The suspects stole several hundred dollars from the victim, then fled the area in a waiting car.

Police said they left the area and headed in the direction of Highway 325.