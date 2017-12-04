Nova Scotia man assaulted, robbed of hundreds of dollars in own yard: police
Two men approached the victim last Wednesday, and allegedly robbed him before taking off in a waiting car.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after they say a Lunenburg County man was assaulted and robbed in his own yard.
At about 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Lunenburg RCMP said an Oakhill man was outside in his yard when he was assaulted by two men he didn’t know.
The victim sustained injuries to his face, but did not require hospital treatment, a release said.
The suspects stole several hundred dollars from the victim, then fled the area in a waiting car.
Police said they left the area and headed in the direction of Highway 325.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lunenburg RCMP at 902-527-5555, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.