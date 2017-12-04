Sackville man charged with firing BB gun at people from apartment window

A young man has been charged for firing a BB gun at people from an apartment window.

The RCMP say around noon on Friday, they received a 911 call about someone firing a BB gun at employees from a business on Sackville Drive.

“Further investigation determined an 18-year-old man, of Lower Sackville, was in a third floor apartment building firing a BB gun through an open window,” a RCMP statement released on Monday said. “The man was firing at employees and the business.”

No one was hurt and an 18-year-old man was arrested. Police also say they found the pellet gun in question.

The young man has been charged with assault and could face more offences.