Sackville man charged with firing BB gun at people from apartment window
The RCMP say his targets were employees at a business on Sackville Drive.
A young man has been charged for firing a BB gun at people from an apartment window.
The RCMP say around noon on Friday, they received a 911 call about someone firing a BB gun at employees from a business on Sackville Drive.
“Further investigation determined an 18-year-old man, of Lower Sackville, was in a third floor apartment building firing a BB gun through an open window,” a RCMP statement released on Monday said. “The man was firing at employees and the business.”
No one was hurt and an 18-year-old man was arrested. Police also say they found the pellet gun in question.
The young man has been charged with assault and could face more offences.
He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.