Trial resumes for N.S. man charged with killing off-duty police officer

HALIFAX — The trial of a Nova Scotia man charged with killing an off-duty police officer resumes today in a Halifax courtroom.

Christopher Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the 2015 death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old and dumped her body on a steep embankment near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Evidence presented in at the trial has indicated Campbell was seen kissing and dancing with a man who bar staff identified as Garnier on Sept. 11, 2015, and then leaving a bar days before her remains were found.

Jurors have also heard testimony that investigators found a green tarp, work gloves, a backpack, yellow rope and tape in the car Garnier was driving when he was arrested.