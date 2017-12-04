Unionized shipyard workers vote to give bargaining committee strike mandate

HALIFAX — Hundreds of unionized workers at the Halifax Shipyard have voted to give their bargaining committee a strike mandate.

A statement from Unifor Local 1 says about 700 of the 800 employees in the union met Sunday to vote on concessions proposed by the company, with 99 per cent voting in favour of a strike.

The members involve several trades, including everything from metal fabricators to electricians, and their contract expires at the end of this month.

The shipyard has been working on the multibillion-dollar federal contract to build the Arctic Offshore Patrol vessels, which was awarded in 2010.

Talks started early last month, with Irving requesting a conciliator after about four days at the table.