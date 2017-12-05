Hymn books, prayer stand set on fire as Halifax-area church vandalized

Police are investigating after a church in the Halifax region was vandalized, with everything from hymn books to a prayer stand set ablaze.

The RCMP say a member of the congregation at a church in the community of St. Andrews Loop noticed the damage when he showed up to decorate for Christmas on Monday afternoon.

“They discovered the front door had been forced open and the church smelled like smoke,” a RCMP statement read.

“Further investigation determined that items such as hymn books, altar items, including a prayer stand, were lit on fire.”

Police say there was minimal damaged as it’s believed the fire extinguished itself.

The church was built in the 1800s, and police believe the incident took place sometime between Nov. 12 and Dec. 4.