City to commemorate catastrophic Halifax Explosion 100 years ago

HALIFAX — Sombre ceremonies will be held across Halifax on Wednesday to mark 100 years since the port city was devastated by a wartime blast that killed or injured about 11,000 people.

The Halifax Explosion remains the worst human-made disaster in Canadian history.

Reflecting on the tragedy, York University professor Jack Rozdilsky says it's important to remember what happened that terrible day, even though it may seem like it was too long ago to learn any lessons.

Rozdilsky says the explosion on Dec. 6, 1917 — caused by the collision of two ships in the harbour — represents a cogent reminder that large-scale calamities are not something restricted to faraway places.

A main commemoration ceremony will be held Wednesday morning in Fort Needham Memorial Park, which is not far from the spot in Halifax harbour where the French munitions ship SS Mont-Blanc blew up, levelling much of the city's north end.