Dartmouth coworkers win $1 million on their weekly lottery ticket

Eight lucky coworkers in Dartmouth will share $1 million after winning the lottery last week.

A news release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation said the coworkers have been buying tickets since 2005, pitching in $3 each.

Christopher Mauger, who buys the tickets, went to a gas station in Dartmouth last week to check their last batch of tickets, and the clerk told him he’d have to call Atlantic Lottery.

“The machine said Major Prize Winner. The clerk didn’t look at the slip so I guess she didn’t see the amount. When she set it down I said, ‘I have an idea of what’s going on: that says $1 million,’” Mauger said in the release.

Mauger notified his coworkers, and now they’re each getting $125,000.

One of them is going to retire, another putting a down payment on a house. Mauger is looking at investing, but also buying a new four-wheeler.