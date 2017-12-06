Halifax police officer charged with voyeurism, trespassing while on duty

A Halifax police officer has been charged with voyeurism, trespassing at night and breach of trust after two incidents while he was on duty in the past two weeks.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said Const. George Farmer was arrested on Wednesday and released on conditions.

The undetailed allegations against Farmer relate to incidents on Nov. 23 and Dec. 3, while he was on duty in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway.

“At this point in the investigation, the matter is believed to have compromised the privacy of multiple victims,” the release said.

The allegations came from an internal complaint, and that “evolved into a criminal investigation,” police said. The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has been advised.

Farmer has been with the force 11 years, and is now suspended with pay.

Chief Jean-Michel Blais is quoted in the release calling the allegations “disconcerting.”

“We can’t discuss the details of the offence, but I can confirm that as soon as we became aware of the matter, we initiated a thorough investigation,” he said.