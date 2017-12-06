Pedestrian hit by driver without lights on at night: Halifax police

Halifax police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who didn’t have their lights on at night.

The RCMP say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man was walking along Zinck Avenue in Lower Sackville when he began crossing the street at Dickey Drive and was struck by an on-coming vehicle.

“The victim was not able to identify anything about the vehicle, only that it did not have its lights on,” a police statement reads.

The driver fled the scene and the 23-year-old was walked home and called police.