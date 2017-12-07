Man charged after pulling handgun on employee leaving Halifax hospital
Police say the man also verbally threatened the victim before running away.
A man is facing charges after Halifax police say he pulled a handgun on a hospital employee and threatened him.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man working at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Halifax was leaving in his car when he was approached by another man who verbally threatened him.
The suspect then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. After the worker rolled his car window up, the suspect left the area on foot.
Police patrol members, along with the K-9 unit, found the suspect a short time later near the Museum of Natural History on Summer Street.
During the arrest, police say a pellet handgun was found in the suspect’s possession.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was held overnight for court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, threats, breach charges and multiple firearms related offences.