Man charged after pulling handgun on employee leaving Halifax hospital

A man is facing charges after Halifax police say he pulled a handgun on a hospital employee and threatened him.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man working at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Halifax was leaving in his car when he was approached by another man who verbally threatened him.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. After the worker rolled his car window up, the suspect left the area on foot.

Police patrol members, along with the K-9 unit, found the suspect a short time later near the Museum of Natural History on Summer Street.

During the arrest, police say a pellet handgun was found in the suspect’s possession.