N.S. to release findings of survey on legalization of recreational marijuana

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia will release its strategy on the legalization of marijuana today.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says he will provide some initial details about cannabis legalization following an extensive survey of people in the province.

He will release the feedback and summary report from the cannabis consultation done through an online survey in October.

People were questioned about where recreational marijuana should be sold, the legal age and penalties for those found to be driving while under the influence.

Furey had said the province would release its recreational marijuana plans — including minimum age and the retail model — by the end of this year.