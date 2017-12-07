Nova Scotia accepts arbitrator's decision for wage hikes for civil servants

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will accept an arbitrator's decision to give civil servants in the largest public sector union a four per cent wage increase under a six-year deal.

The province's original stance was that it could only afford a 3.5 per cent increase over four years for members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.

The arbitrator's agreement provides a 1.5 per cent increase as of April 1, 2019, with half a per cent increases the following year, another 1.5 per cent increase in 2020 and a further half a per cent on April 1, 2021.

Employees will have the option of an immediate payout of their so-called public service award, accrued up to March 31, 2015, before the end of the next fiscal year.

They may also receive a payout on death or retirement.

The 8,000 workers involved are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.