Police say Nova Scotia campus pub robbed of 'several thousand dollars'
The Barn, a bar on the Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill, was robbed early Sunday morning.
A campus pub was robbed of several thousand dollars early Sunday morning, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
A news release from the Mounties on Thursday said the robbery happened at The Barn, on the Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill.
“The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 3, and several thousand dollars was stolen,” the release said.
Police offer no other details, but ask anyone with information about the theft to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.