The Nutcracker, a tree lighting and basketball: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Get cracking at the symphony: Symphony Nova Scotia is proud to present Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Be enchanted with this classic holiday ballet with performances from Halifax Dance, artists from Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, and more. The show is running all weekend with a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 2 p.m. both on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t fret if you can’t make it this weekend as shows will be running through December, with more details online at symphonynovascotia.ca.

Ball ‘til you fall: See some great basketball this weekend as Halifax Hurricanes face the Cape Breton Highlanders this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are still available online at halifaxhurricanes.ca or at the Ticket Atlantic box office for lower bowl seats.

Shopping Under The Stars: Experience some Spring Garden holiday spirit this Saturday with the annual Shopping Under The Stars event. Many shops, restaurants and services will be offering promotions and discounts. Free parking is offered after 5 p.m. at the Park Lane Mall and Spring Garden Place parkades. Visit the Spring Garden Area Business Association booth for a chance to win some prizes.

Story time: Be captivated by the power of words as some dynamic storytellers share their favorite Christmas stories, classic and new. This family fun event is this Sunday from 1-1:45 p.m. in the Lindsay Children’s Room at the Halifax Central Library.

Light it up: Let your holiday spirit shine this Saturday at the Shubie Park Tree Lighting. This family event will include music, hot drinks, treats, marshmallow roasting over a fire, and a visit from Santa to help count down the tree lighting. The event will take place behind the Fairbanks Centre from 4:30-6:30 p.m.