Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend

It had to happen eventually.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia, warning of a low pressure system coming this way on Saturday that could bring snow and rain.

“Current information suggests that precipitation associated with the passage of this feature may fall as snow for interior regions of the province while for coastal regions remain predominantly as rain,” the statement, issued Thursday afternoon, said.

It’s too early to predict the track or intensity of the storm, but Environment Canada says it could also bring strong northeasterly winds and high surf.

“Minor changes in the intensity or track of this system will considerably impact precipitation type and accumulation, wind strength, and the potential for higher than normal water levels for exposed coastal regions of the province,” the statement said.