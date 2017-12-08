Fire injures Halifax firefighter, forces family of five to escape burning townhouse

HALIFAX — A Halifax firefighter was injured and five people were forced to flee a fire in a townhouse that quickly became engulfed in flames.

Halifax Fire Division Cmdr. Lloyd Currie says the raging fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Princess Margaret Blvd. in Dartmouth.

He says five people thought to be from the same family fled the building, but it wasn't clear how they got out of the townhouse, which is in the centre of eight units.

Currie says all three floors of the house were engulfed and that all of the tenants had safely gotten out when they arrived.

They were taken to hospital, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.

Currie says one firefighter was hurt at the scene and was taken to hospital for observation, but has since been released.