Halifax-area truck driver wins $1-million lotto prize

A Halifax-area truck driver is on the road to retirement after winning the lottery this week.

Herman Iyoupe of Eastern Passage won $1 million in the Dec. 2 Atlantic 49 draw, but he’s not retiring just yet.

“I told my boss, ‘You were good to me and I’m not going to leave you. I’ll help out until you find someone,’” Iyoupe said in a news release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Iyoupe found out he won early Sunday morning when he checked his ticket, and then rushed out to have it checked at a terminal.

“The machine went crazy or something,” he said. “The clerk had to get his supervisor to get me a printout. They said I’d won a million. I joked back to them, ‘I guess you can’t pay me out then?’”

He plans to finish out the work season and then retire.

With the money, Iyoupe is going to do some renovations, talk to a financial advisor, and get the family dog “all gussied up.”