Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton

A man behind bars at a federal prison has been arrested in connection to the killings of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton.

Halifax Regional Police announced Friday that they have arrested a 27-year-old Halifax man without incident at the Atlantic Institutional Correctional Facility in Renous, N.B.

“Investigators are questioning the man in relation to the April 2016 homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton as well as the April 2016 shooting of a man who was 31-years-old at the time of the incident,” a police statement reads.

At 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016, police responded to a report that a dead man had been found in a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue in Halifax. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside the residence.

An autopsy was conducted and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Last month, police announced that evidence 'directly related' to the former Halifax Rainmen player’s homicide was previously located in the wooded area towards the end of Mountain Avenue near Red Bridge Pond in Dartmouth.

An RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, including a HRP member, then searched for two days at a nearby pond for a weapon possibly related to the killing.

At around 11 p.m. on April 19 last year – two days after the killing of Richards - police responded to several calls of shots fired on the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.

Officers found two men, Clayton and a 31-year-old man, injured in a car. Paramedics pronounced Clayton dead at the scene.