Man charged with spitting on police officers, pepper spraying people

A man is facing charges after police say he spat on four officers and pepper sprayed four other people.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say the caller said a man they knew pepper sprayed four people and had what was thought to be a handgun on him.

Police later located the suspect at a nearby apartment and he allegedly spat on four officers while he was arrested.

A search of the apartment found a pellet gun, pepper spray, marijuana and money, police say.