Nova Scotia's past wrongs must be foundation for better future:premier

HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotia will only reach its potential when people who have been previously excluded, like African Nova Scotians and the Mi'kmaq, can see themselves as participants in society.

McNeil says Nova Scotia must continue work to ensure minority communities are reflected in the province's institutions and in the community at large.

In a speech today to mark the 50th anniversary of the province's human rights commission, McNeil reflected on a pace of change hindered by systemic racism, saying "our ancestors have not done so well."

He says the challenges of Nova Scotia's past have to be acknowledged, and doing so should serve as a foundation for building the province in the future.

McNeil says it's within all Nova Scotians to do so in a "thoughtful, caring, kind, and loving way."