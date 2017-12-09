Elderly patient dies after ambulance crash in Nova Scotia, police say

WALDECK, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP say a crash involving an ambulance resulted in the death of an 89-year-old patient.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash in Waldeck, about a 20-minute drive from Digby, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

They say an ambulance was taking a man to a hospital in Yarmouth when it went off Highway 101 and into a ditch.

They say the patient and two paramedics were transferred to another ambulance to continue on to the hospital.

Police say the patient appeared to be uninjured, but his condition deteriorated and he died as a result of the crash.