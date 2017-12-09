Halifax man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in 2016 deaths

Halifax police say a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder more than a year and a half after the deaths of two men.

They say Tyrell Peter Dechamp, 27, was arrested in Renous, N.B., on Friday morning and was transported back to Halifax.

He's charged in the deaths of 29-year-old Tyler Richards — who was found dead in a home on April 17, 2016 — and 23-year-old Naricho Clayton, who was killed two days later.

Police say Clayton was found dead inside a vehicle, alongside another man who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dechamp was charged with attempted murder in the case of the injured man.