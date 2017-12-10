Brawl outside Cole Harbour sports bar ends in stabbing: Halifax police

A brawl outside a Cole Harbour sports bar ended in a man being stabbed early Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., Halifax RCMP responded to a stabbing incident that had begun as a large fight involving several people outside of Big Leagues on Forest Hills Parkway, according to a release.

The parties involved left the bar area, and a second altercation took place in the parking lot of the Atlantic Superstore on Cole Harbour Road, where a 22-year-old man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

A 29-year-old from Dartmouth is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday at 9:30 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the altercations at either location to call police at 902-490-5020.