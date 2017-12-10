Halifax councillor wants city to start looking through 'social policy lens'

One Halifax regional councillor wants the municipality to start looking at things through a new lens.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Lindell Smith will ask for a staff report on creating a “social policy lens” for the municipality.

The motion asks for a report on developing a lens “through which to assess future initiatives” by looking at municipal actions to support healthy and liveable communities, planning and land use, recreation programs and other work.

It also asks staff to explore options for more social development work, “not limited to departmental expansion,” and research what other municipalities are doing.

“This hopefully will allow the municipality to form an actual policy, and my hope would be a department that actually focuses on social issues,” Smith said in an interview.

He said cities like Vancouver and Toronto already have similar departments, and Halifax should have one.

As an example of what the social policy lens could do, Smith cited a recent proposal for street calming on Uniacke Street. After an application was made, the municipality considered it, but the numbers of cars driving through didn’t support street calming measures.

An engineer just looks at numbers Smith said, but someone tasked with looking at things through a social policy lens might see other reasons to support street calming, like the number of children and seniors walking in the area.

“It’s more than just we can’t do it because of a number, it’s looking, OK, this area needs street calming because there are social impact issues happening," he said.

Smith expects some of his fellow councillors to be cold to his idea, since social issues are typically the province’s responsibility.