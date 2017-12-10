Robbery victim turns bear spray onto suspect in purse theft: Halifax police

A Halifax teen is facing charges after police said a couple walking home was robbed and bear sprayed, before one of the victims managed to turn the spray onto the attacker.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at Buddy Day Street and Gerrish Lane in Halifax, according to a release.

Police said the man and woman were walking home together when they were approached by two other men, both wearing hooded shirts.

One suspect demanded the woman give up her purse, and sprayed her in the face with bear spray. The male victim was able to “fend off” the suspect, police said, and grabbed the bear spray from him.

The male victim then sprayed the suspect with his own bear spray. Both suspects took off in an unknown direction, police said.

A K9 unit attended the scene, and the woman’s purse was found in the area. All the items in the purse were accounted for. The can of bear spray was also located.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect who used the bear spray. At about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police found and arrested a 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth.

The teen has been remanded for court, and is facing charges of robbery, weapon offences related to the bear spray, and breach charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking the second suspect.