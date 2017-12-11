End of an era: Meteorologist Cindy Day leaving CTV

If it happens in the sky, how will we know why?

After 10 years at CTV, chief meteorologist and Maritime favourite Cindy Day is moving on in her career.

Day tweeted the announcement Monday morning, saying “From those of you who wanted to talk about Grandma, to the school children who wanted to learn about her & the wonderful world of #weather, I cherish the connections we've made!”

She also said her last day at CTV will be Dec. 22. The tweet made no mention of what’s next for Day.

The tweet was greeted with a flurry of responses, likes and retweets as dozens of people weighed in to tell Day how much her cheery presence would be missed on CTV.