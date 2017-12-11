Halifax man appears in court accused of two first-degree murders

A Halifax man will be back in court in January facing two first-degree murder charges in the 2016 killings of 29-year-old Tyler Richards and 23-year-old Naricho Clayton.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp, 27, appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday morning, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breach of probation.

The case will be back in court on Jan. 10, 2018, but Crown attorney Rick Woodburn told the court that it’s unlikely the Crown will be able to disclose all the evidence against Dechamp to his defence by then.

“Police are still investigating this matter, and there’s a lot to it, and there’s a lot of disclosure that has to go to the defence,” Woodburn told reporters outside the courtroom.

“The police have been very diligent, gathering as much evidence as they can. It’s a big file, as you can imagine, two separate murders over a short period of time.”

Woodburn said police and the Crown are alleging the killings were both “planned and deliberate.”

Richards was found dead in a home in Halifax on April 17, 2016, and Clayton was shot to death two days later in a vehicle on Gottingen Street. Another man in the vehicle with Clayton was injured in the shooting, hence the attempted murder charge against Dechamp.

Police were searching for evidence related to Richards’ killing at a pond in Dartmouth last month, where they said they’d previously found evidence.

On Friday, police announced they’d arrested a 27-year-old Halifax man at the Atlantic Institutional Correctional Facility in Renous, N.B.

On Saturday, they announced the charges against Dechamp.

"We hope that the charges announced today will bring some measure of comfort to Tyler and Naricho's family and their friends as well as the surviving victim," Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin told reporters on Saturday.