Halifax police chief says body-worn cameras not worth the price tag

Body-worn cameras for Halifax police officers aren’t worth the cost, Chief Jean-Michel Blais told the municipality’s board of police commissioners on Monday.

Blais presented a report on body-worn video, written by research coordinator Dr. Chris Giacomantonio and Inspector James Butler, to the board with the finding that the cameras aren’t proven to be effective enough to justify their price tag.

The report considered a five-year pilot project, which would’ve outfitted 25 Halifax Regional Police officers on the peninsula with body-worn video cameras.

The cost would be either $7.52 million, if police stored the video in-house, or $7.26 million if they used cloud storage. Much of that cost, $5.33 million, is labour.

Blais told the board that the costs – to the cameras themselves and to data storage – are falling, but right now, they’re not low enough.

“It could make a pilot of the technology potentially palatable, but at this point it’s not seen as being a priority for us, once again, because of the overalls costs that are there,” he said.

Giacomantonio and Butler reviewed literature and consulted other police departments. The findings were mixed, and somewhat inconsistent.

High-end measurements of effectiveness indicate that body-worn cameras could reduce complaints against officers by as much as 96 per cent; reduce use of force during arrests by 50 per cent; and reduce injuries to people arrested by 65 per cent.

On the other hand, low-end measurements of effectiveness indicate the cameras could reduce complaints by just 10 per cent; increase use of force by 71 per cent; and increase assaults against officers by 15 per cent.