Here we go again: Winter parking ban takes effect in Halifax this week

Get your winter parking spots lined up, Halifax.

In a release Monday, the municipality has announced that the overnight winter parking ban will be in effect beginning Friday, Dec.15 through to March 31, 2018.

The ban will be enforced between 1-6 a.m. during declared weather events and extended clearing operations. The Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act also requires that people remove their vehicles from the streets, day or night, in the event of a weather event or ongoing clearing operations.

Portable objects near the sidewalk should be removed before Friday, the release said. Also, permanent structures or objects too big to move should be marked with a reflector that will be visible above the snow to help crews identify obstacles.

Officers will be ticketing vehicles hanging out of a driveway, parked on the sidewalk so that sidewalk clearing is obstructed, as well as any resident who piles snow in the street or sidewalk.