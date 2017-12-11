Man brought to Halifax hospital after Nova Scotia collision

A young Nova Scotia man crashed his car into a power pole in a serious collision early Monday morning.

According to a RCMP release, a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire crashed into the pole on the 325 Highway and was found sitting on a Maitland resident’s front yard in Lunenburg County, just after 2:20 a.m.

The RCMP responded to the scene, where they found driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

The 22-year- old man from Lunenburg County was originally brought to the South Shore Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been taken to the QEII Hospital in Halifax.