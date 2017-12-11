Man brought to Halifax hospital after Nova Scotia collision
The 22-year-old driver, and only person in the car, was taken to hospital after his car crashed into a power pole.
A young Nova Scotia man crashed his car into a power pole in a serious collision early Monday morning.
According to a RCMP release, a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire crashed into the pole on the 325 Highway and was found sitting on a Maitland resident’s front yard in Lunenburg County, just after 2:20 a.m.
The RCMP responded to the scene, where they found driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.
The 22-year- old man from Lunenburg County was originally brought to the South Shore Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been taken to the QEII Hospital in Halifax.
RCMP collision analysts have attended the scene, and the investigation is continuing.