Woman charged after robbing man at knife-point: Halifax police

A woman is facing charges after Halifax police say she robbed a man at knife-point in Dartmouth this weekend.

At 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in the 500 block of Portland Street, according to a release.

A woman approached a man from behind and pointed a large knife at him, police said. She then demanded the man withdraw money and give it to her, but he was able to get away without handing over any money.

Police say 911 was called. The victim was not physically injured.

Officers found a woman in the area matching the suspect’s description. She was taken to police headquarters where she was held in custody.

Police have charged Juanita MacNeil, 58, of Lakeside, with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.