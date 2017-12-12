Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going 50 km/h above limit with kids in car

A Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting after police say he was driving more than 50 kilometres per hour above the speed limit with two kids in the car.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, a member of RCMP Eastern Traffic Services saw a car going at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Antigonish County, a release said.

The vehicle was clocked at 157 km/h in an 100 zone, going 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Police said the driver had two young children in the vehicle, and was also driving with a revoked license.

The 32-year-old man from Dartmouth was charged with stunting and driving while revoked.