Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going 50 km/h above limit with kids in car
Police said the man was driving 157 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 104.
A Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting after police say he was driving more than 50 kilometres per hour above the speed limit with two kids in the car.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, a member of RCMP Eastern Traffic Services saw a car going at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Antigonish County, a release said.
The vehicle was clocked at 157 km/h in an 100 zone, going 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit.
Police said the driver had two young children in the vehicle, and was also driving with a revoked license.
The 32-year-old man from Dartmouth was charged with stunting and driving while revoked.
His license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was also seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.