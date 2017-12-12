Nova Scotia's newest lottery millionaire claims prize

The province’s latest lottery millionaire had to check his numbers three times before realizing he’d won.

Albert Mills won $1.75 million on the Dec. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

In a media release Tuesday, Atlantic Lottery said Mills didn’t recognize the winning numbers when he first saw them flash across the television screen the day after the draw.

Later in the day, he looked at them a second time and realized they looked familiar.

“And then my temperature went up,” Mills told Atlantic Lottery.

Mills still thought he might be seeing things. The third and final confirmation came when he called his daughter, Brenda Auton, who regularly purchases his tickets for him.

Mills was surrounded by family when he accepted his cheque at a celebration on Tuesday at the Hubbard's Your Independent Grocer in Hubbards, N.S. where he purchased his ticket.

Mills did not immediately reveal any plans for spending his $1.75 million windfall. He said he’s already retired, and is more than content with his current home.

“I’ve got a fine house and that’s where I’m staying. It’s just big enough for me and my dog,” he said.

Two $1.75-million winning tickets were sold in Nova Scotia in the Dec. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. The other winning ticket was sold in Pictou County.

A cheque presentation for that winner will be held in New Glasgow on Wednesday.