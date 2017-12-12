Police continue looking for missing Halifax man 20 years later

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Daniel Baker, 20 years after he was last seen in Halifax.

On Dec. 12, 1997, at about 11 p.m. Baker left a residence on Preston Street and was going to walk to a restaurant on Quinpool Road, a police release said Tuesday.

It has not been confirmed if he made it to his destination, and Baker has not been heard from since.

Baker is described as 6'1, about 155 pounds, with short dark-blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

When last seen, Baker was wearing a dark blue red and white dress shirt, blue jeans, black suede jacket, white Reebok sneakers, and black leather gloves.

Baker alternated living between Halifax and Bridgewater for many years, before moving back to Halifax in July 1997.

Anyone with information about Baker’s disappearance is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.