Police investigate break and enter at Nova Scotia music festival

A popular Nova Scotia music festival is dealing with a break and enter and property damage to their festival grounds.

According to a Guysborough RCMP release, the Mounties are investigating a recent incident at the grounds of the annual Stan Rogers Folk Festival in Canso.

Sometime during the overnight hours on Sunday, multiple buildings at the festival grounds were broken into, and several doors were damaged in the process, a release said.

“This kind of damage significantly impacts the operations of the nonprofit organization,” the release added.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning this offence to contact police at 902-366-2440, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.