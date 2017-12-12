Halifax man arrested after barricading himself in home for hours

Halifax police have arrested a man that barricaded himself into a residence for more than seven hours after he allegedly assaulted a woman and boy.

At 2:45 a.m., Halifax Regional Police officers attended a residence on Evans Avenue in Fairview after a “physical disturbance,” a release said.

It was reported that a man had assaulted a woman and boy in the home, and that all parties are known to each other.

The man remained in the residence, with police on scene attempting to have him leave the home, until just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when police said the 46-year-old Halifax man had been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing with respect to charges, police said.