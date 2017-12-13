Halifax man facing manslaughter charge after shove leads to man's death

A Halifax man has been charged with a 2016 manslaughter after police say a man who he pushed fell and sustained injuries that led to his death.

On Aug. 5, 2016 inside an apartment building at 5565 Cornwallis Street, two men known to each other had a verbal fight, a Halifax Regional Police release said.

One of the men shoved the other man, causing him to fall and suffer injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and he later died on Aug. 21.

Police said they were first made aware of the incident on Aug. 21, 2016 by a member of the victim’s family and the Medical Examiners office, at which time an investigation was launched.

An autopsy was conducted at the time of death on the 59-year-old victim, Barry Melvin Jenkins. On Aug. 25, the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Consultation between investigators, the Public Prosecution Service and the Medical Examiners Office was required to determine the appropriate charge in this matter, a release said.

At 8 a.m. this Tuesday, police went to an apartment at 5565 Cornwallis Street where they arrested a 66-year-old man from Halifax without incident.

He was taken to police headquarters for questioning, and was remanded into custody.