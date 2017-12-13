Halifax police charge 66-year-old man with manslaughter in manor pushing death

HALIFAX — A 66-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a pushing death of a fellow resident at a Halifax apartment complex.

Edward Ernest Corbett of Halifax was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today.

Halifax police say they first became aware of the case after they were informed of the death of 59-year-old Barry Melvin Jenkins by family members and the medical examiner in August of last year.

A police spokeswoman says the public wasn't informed of the alleged homicide at the time "for investigative reasons."

Const. Carol McIsaac says that the original incident occurred on Aug. 5, 2016, inside the Gordon B. Isnor Manor on Cornwallis Street.

Investigators say the two men had a verbal dispute and one of the men shoved the other man, causing him to fall and suffer injuries.

Jenkins was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he later died on Aug. 21.

McIsaac says consultation between investigators, prosecutors and the medical examiner's office were required to determine the appropriate charge in the matter.