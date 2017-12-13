Halifax police remind people to lock their doors after two recent break-ins

Halifax police are reminding people to lock their doors after two break-ins in the past week.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said the first break-in happened on Summit Street in Dartmouth on Dec. 5, when the homeowners woke up and found their back door open and several items missing, including a cell phone, a digital camera and money.

The homeowners called police at 8 a.m., and it’s believed the suspect or suspects got in through an unlocked door.

The homeowners weren’t injured and didn’t see the suspect or suspects.

The second happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Federal Avenue in Halifax, where the residents were woken up by a loud noise.

“The resident went downstairs and encountered two males in his front entry way. He yelled at the males who immediately ran out the door and were last seen running on foot towards Romans Avenue,” the police news release said.

“Nothing was taken and no one was injured.”

Again, police believe the suspects got in through an unlocked door.