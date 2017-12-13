Halifax regional council votes in favour of tax hike

Halifax regional council kicked off its budget process on Wednesday, voting in favour of a tax hike for homeowners.

Finance staff presented council with the municipality’s fiscal direction on Wednesday at the first of a series of meetings to put together HRM’s 2018-19 budget.

Councillors voted 14-1 to direct staff to prepare the budget, complete with a 1.9 per cent tax increase – amounting to $35 for the average homeowner.

Last year, council voted in principle for a 1.6 per cent tax increase for 2018-19, but an arbitration decision in contract talks with the union representing Halifax Regional Police meant the municipality had to fork out $8.5 million in back pay to police. A stipulation in the now-expired contract with firefighters entitles them to 95 per cent of police wages, and that added another $1.4 million to the budget.

"That's something over which we have no control," Mayor Mike Savage said during the debate.

Savage said he’d prefer to keep the tax increase to 1.6 per cent, but in this case, council needed the larger increase.

"You don't raise taxes when you can, you raise taxes when you need to," he said.

Coun. Shawn Cleary was the sole vote against the budget direction, telling his colleagues he couldn’t support the 1.9 per cent tax increase. He did not, however, attempt to amend the motion to bring it down to 1.6 per cent – which would’ve meant a $30 tax hike for the average homeowner.