Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win

Who knew visiting your mom to help decorate for the holidays could lead to a $1.75 million lottery win?

Margaret Stewart was concerned about the weather on Dec. 6, but ventured out because she’d promised her mother.

The Stellarton gas station she was passing wasn’t her usual stop, but she needed gas along the way.

“When I went to pay, my number selection slips popped out of my wallet,” she said in an Atlantic Lottery media release.

“I told the cashier, ‘You’d better put those in for tonight.’ Had I not went to get some gas, I probably wouldn’t have purchased a ticket that night.”

The next day her husband Gerald heard there was a winning ticket sold in the area. Stewart dismissed the idea that hers could be the winning ticket.

When Gerald told her a few of the winning numbers, she recognized them. They were the birthdates of family members that she had been playing for a few months.

The couple went to the store to verify their numbers and all six matched.

“I started playing these numbers in September, I told everyone I was going to win with these numbers because they were special,” she said.

“I told my son he should play them too. He should have listened to his mother!”

The couple plan to do some home renovations and to spend time with family over the holidays.

Two $1.75-million winning tickets were sold in Nova Scotia in the Dec. 6 LOTTO 6/49 draw. A cheque presentation was held for Albert Mills in Hubbards on Tuesday.

There have been eight major Atlantic Lottery wins in the past few weeks, with prizes ranging from Set for Life to the Stewarts’ jackpot win.