Nova Scotia becomes first province to ban declawing of domestic cats

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia has become the first province to ban medically unnecessary cat declawing, part of a worldwide movement against the practice.

The Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association decided Tuesday to amend its code of ethics to make the practice of elective and non-therapeutic declawing ethically unacceptable.

It will come into effect on March 15, 2018, following a three-month education period.

The news is welcomed by Dr. Hugh Chisholm, a retired veterinarian in Nova Scotia who has been pushing for the change, and is Atlantic Canada director for the Paw Project — a group opposed to declawing.

Chisholm says while some municipalities have enacted regulations against declawing, Nova Scotia becomes the first province or state in North America to declare the practice unethical.

He calls declawing a painful form of mutilation, and believes other jurisdictions will follow Nova Scotia's lead.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association strengthened its stand against declawing domestic cats in March, saying the practice causes unnecessary and avoidable pain.