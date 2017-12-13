Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop

HALIFAX — A psychiatrist who is an expert in sexual masochism is testifying today at Christopher Garnier's murder trial.

Dr. Stephen Hucker has been qualified as an expert witness in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, allowing him to give opinion evidence.

Hucker said he was asked by the defence to interview Garnier and prepare a report ahead of his trial in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable after they met at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

In his opening statement Monday, defence lawyer Joel Pink told the 14-member jury that Campbell died accidentally during "rough sex" that she initiated.

Garnier has told the jury that during sex play, Campbell encouraged him to choke and slap her before she died, but that his memories about the night are fragmented. He said he does not remember disposing of Campbell's body.

Hucker said he was asked to answer questions about erotic asphyxiation, its potential risks, and whether PTSD could prevent someone from remembering details of disposing of a body.